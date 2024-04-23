Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, No Rest for the Wicked Debuts in 3rd - Sales

/ 691 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 17, 2024, which ended April 23, 2024.

No Rest for the Wicked was the one new release in the top 10 this week. It debuted in third place.

Helldivers 2 after three weeks at the top has fallen to second place. 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) shot up the charts to fourth place.

The Fallout TV series continues to help boost sales of the video game franchise. Fallout 4 remained in fifth place, while Fallout 76 is up one spot to sixth place. Fallout: New Vegas is up from 32nd to 21st place and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is down two spots to 42nd place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Helldivers 2 No Rest for the Wicked - NEW 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) Fallout 4 Fallout 76 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 RimWorld Call of Duty Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 Steam Deck Helldivers 2 No Rest for the Wicked - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) Fallout 4 Fallout 76 Apex Legends

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles