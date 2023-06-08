Witchfire Launches for PC in Early Access on September 20 - News

Developer The Astronauts announced the first-person shooter set in a grimdark fantasy world, Witchfire, will launch for PC via Epic Games Store in Early Access on September 20.

"The thing that excites me the most in video games is the idea of experiencing different worlds," said The Astronauts co-founder and creative director Adrian Chmielarz speaking with Epic Games News. "To be a space pirate, a detective with supernatural powers, or a Church’s witch hunter.

"It doesn’t matter to me if the game is focused on the story or on the mechanics— I need its world to feel like a real place. So even though Witchfire is obviously a shooter first, we invest a lot in its world and lore. I believe this enhances the experience even for the people who claim they don’t care about the stories in games at all."

View the Early Access release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Witchfire is a first-person shooter set in a grimdark fantasy world in which a deadly war rages between powerful witches and the Church. In this alternate reality, witches are very real and very dangerous— but so is the witch hunter, also known as a preyer. Armed by Vatican sorcerers, players wield an ungodly array of guns and forbidden magic as they combat dark terrors on behalf of their shadowy benefactors.

