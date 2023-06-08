Warhaven Launches for PC in Early Access This Fall - News

Developer Nexon announced Warhaven will launch in for PC via Steam in Early Access this Fall.

"We were thrilled to see Warhaven during Summer Game Fest!" said Warhaven game director Lee Eun-seok. "We know there is an appetite for medieval-fantasy action in the player-versus-player space and Warhaven is an answer to that.

"Throughout the summer we will share a number of videos with our audience highlighting different characters, large-scale battles and everything that sets Warhaven apart. We are excited to welcome players to the Early Access trial of Warhaven at Steam Next Fest starting June 19th, where they will be able to experience the wide range of combat possibilities the game can offer."

View the Summer Game Fest 2023 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set to the atmospheric sounds of Tribal Blood’s “Keep on Fighting,” the trailer seamlessly blends cinematic sequences with in-game footage, showcasing a diverse array of playable characters, including soldiers and Immortals. Each character boasts a unique roster of abilities that will be available during the game’s Early Access launch later this year. The trailer also offers a sneak peek at the latest character, Hush, who was not available during Warhaven‘s Global Beta Test last October, promising to add an exciting layer of strategy to the game.

Warhaven is a thrilling big-team player-versus-player brawler that immerses players in epic 16 vs. 16 objective-based battles between two factions, the Alliance and the Mara, within the medieval fantasy world of Herarth. Engage in intense combat as you wield a variety of lethal weapons, including swords, spears, maces, shields, and the legendary magical might of the Immortals, to conquer your rivals. Prepare for visceral carnage in large-scale, squad-based clashes that will test your skills and teamwork.

For those eager to explore more of this multiplayer sanctum of war, mark your calendars for the upcoming showcases this week. Delve deeper into what Warhaven has to offer with in-depth gameplay presentations during the Future Games Show on June 10th and the PC Gaming Show on June 11.

