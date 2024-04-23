Fallout Series Had Nearly 5 Million Players in a Single Day - News

Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series premiered earlier this month and the Fallout video games have all seen a boost in player counts and sales.

The official Fallout Twitter account has revealed there were over one million players on Fallout 76 in a single day and the Fallout franchise had nearly five million players in one day.

"Thank you to the over one million of you who adventured with us in Fallout 76 in a single day and almost five million across all Fallout games in a single day!" reads the tweet.

...and almost five million across all Fallout games in a single day!⚡ — Fallout (@Fallout) April 23, 2024

