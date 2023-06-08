Immortals of Aveum New Gameplay Trailer Released - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Ascendant Studios have released a new gameplay trailer for the fantasy first-person magic shooter, Immortals of Aveum.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss.

With legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, he must uncover the mysteries of Aveum’s troubled past, if there’s any hope for saving its future.

Master three forces of magic and unleash spells with deadly skill in a game that defies first-person shooter conventions.

Be The Battlemage – Join the order of Immortals, the champion protectors of Lucium, and become Jak, an elite Triarch Magnus.

– Join the order of Immortals, the champion protectors of Lucium, and become Jak, an elite Triarch Magnus. Master Your Magic – Fast, fluid, first person spell-based combat that’s easy to learn and satisfying to master, where players are rewarded for clever chained attacks and well-timed counters.

– Fast, fluid, first person spell-based combat that’s easy to learn and satisfying to master, where players are rewarded for clever chained attacks and well-timed counters. Unleash Your Arsenal of Spells – Unlock and upgrade more than 25 spells and 80 talents. Discover, upgrade and craft hundreds of pieces of magical gear to synergize your playstyle across all three forces of magic.

– Unlock and upgrade more than 25 spells and 80 talents. Discover, upgrade and craft hundreds of pieces of magical gear to synergize your playstyle across all three forces of magic. Save a World on the Edge of Abyss – Jak and Lucium’s elite Immortals must race to uncover the mysteries of Aveum’s past, if there’s any hope of saving its future.

Immortals of Aveum is developed by Ascendant Studios, an independent AAA team led by Bret Robbins, creative director of Dead Space and Call of Duty, and published by EA Originals.

Immortals of Aveum will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App on July 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles