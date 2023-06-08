Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Arrives This Winter for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive announced the third-person action game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam this Winter.

View the co-op campaign reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As showcased in the co-op campaign reveal trailer, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II features a gripping narrative that follows fan-favorite Lieutenant Titus—powerfully portrayed by actor Clive Standen. Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of the Emperor’s greatest warriors by unleashing deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry on the relentless Tyranid hordes, solo or cooperatively with friends or AI in three-player co-op.

