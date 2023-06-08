Honkai: Star Rail Headed to PS5 in Q4 2023 - News

Developer miHoYo announced the free-to-play turn-based RPG, Honkai: Star Rail, will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Q4 2023.

The game is available now on PC via client download and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android. A PlayStation 4 version is also in development.

View the latest trailer below:

