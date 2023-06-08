Path of Exile II Gets Ngamakanui Teaser Trailer, More Details to Release on July 28 - News

Grinding Gear Games have released a new teaser trailer for the free-to-play action RPG, Path of Exile II, called Ngamakanui.

More information on Path of Exile II will be shared on July 28.

View the teaser trailer below:

