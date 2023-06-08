Baldur’s Gate III Trailer Introduces Lord Enver Gortash - News

Larian Studios has released a new trailer for Baldur’s Gate III that introduces Lord Enver Gortash, who is voiced by Jason Isaacs.

After the recent disappearance of Duke Ravengard, the city of Baldur’s Gate has turned to Lord Enver Gortash, the up-and-coming designer of the Steel Watchers—magical clockwork warriors created to defend the city. As the newly-minted protector of Baldur’s Gate, Gortash stands as one of the most powerful figures within its walls.

Lord Enver Gortash is played by award-winning actor Jason Isaacs, best known for roles such as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series and Captain Hook in 2003’s Peter Pan.

As players arrive to the titular city of Baldur’s Gate, they find themselves in the middle of a perilous power struggle, with many factions & powers vying for political control of this complex organism of a city. Isaacs’ acting chops help bring an additional layer of depth to the characters players will meet in Baldur’s Gate – a place where it is already difficult to distinguish friend from foe – as a major antagonist to be contended with as you venture into the morally gray alleys and docklands of the game’s sprawling city.

Isaacs brought decades of experience in acting the villain to the recording booth with him, tweaking lines between takes and adding additional depth and flavor to the character of Gortash.

Baldur’s Gate III has been available for PC in Early Access via Steam and GOG since October 2020. The game will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on August 31.

