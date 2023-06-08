Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Closed Beta Announced, Runs June 8 to 28 - News

Square Enix announced the Android closed beta test for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will run from June 8 to 28.

Pre-registration for the game is now available on the official website for the game.

View the Summer Game Fest 2023 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Relive the most memorable moments from Final Fantasy VII and experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth.

Experience both classic and new stories within the Final Fantasy VII universe presented in a retro-style look combined with modern, beautifully rendered graphics, that’s easily accessible on the go. Team up your favorite characters and customize each one with iconic gear and weapons to defeat powerful opponents in solo or cooperative battle mode.

