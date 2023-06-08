Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Launches October 20 for PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 20.

Pre-orders for the game will open up on June 15 at 10:00 am local time at participating retailers, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. Pre-orders include an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points.

The Standard Edition of the game is priced at $69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980 MSRP. There will also be a Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980 MSRP and includes the game, pre-order incentives, as well as 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

The Collector’s Edition is priced at $229.99 / £219.99/ €249.99/ ¥31,790 MSRP. It includes a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook case, and an extraordinary, high-quality 19-inch statue featuring our Spider-Men battling fan-favorite Venom.

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

Everyone at Insomniac Games is thrilled to announce that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5. After the amazing fan reception for Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, the team has worked tirelessly over the past few years to make this third installment in the franchise the sequel you have been waiting for. Built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 console, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will unlock the power of the console with better visuals, faster web swinging (and web wings!), 3D Audio*, and near-instant character switching. We speak for all our collaborators and friends at PlayStation and Marvel Games, when we say that we cannot wait for you to get your hands on this incredible single-player open-world experience.

*3D Audio via built-in TV speakers or analogue/USB stereo headphones.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players will get to experience Marvel’s New York as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. As you saw in the PlayStation Showcase last month—the main storyline of the game will have you take control of both Spider-Men at different points of the campaign. In the open world, you will be able to switch nearly instantly between them as you explore Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Both Spider-Men have stories and missions in the world exclusive to each of them.

As you can see from our box art, Peter and Miles are both key protagonists in our story. The iconic red background returns, but darkness surrounds as fan-favorite villains like Venom, Lizard, and Kraven threaten them and Marvel’s New York. You will also notice that each character’s arm represents their new abilities: Peter with the symbiote, Miles with his evolved bioelectric Venom powers.

In addition to our launch date, we are excited to walk you through your options for experiencing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Pre-orders will open on June 16th, 2023 at all participating retailers, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. Pre-Orders will go live at 10:00 AM local time on June 16, 2023. Fans who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points to get you started!

You will see the beautiful box art adorning the standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $69.99 / £69.99/ €79.99/ ¥8,980 MSRP. But that is not all! There will be a Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition of the game!

The Digital Deluxe edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ($79.99 / £79.99/ €89.99/ ¥9,980 MSRP) will include the game, all the pre-order incentives, as well as 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

Additionally, we are excited to announce that these 10 suits were designed by guest artists across comics, films, and PlayStation Studios! The featured artists are Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Maantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying!

For our hardcore Spider-Man fans out there who want an incredible Spider-Man collectible alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we have just the edition for you while supplies last. The Collector’s Edition ($229.99 / £219.99/ €249.99/ ¥31,790 MSRP) includes a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook® case, and an extraordinary, high-quality 19-inch statue featuring our Spider-Men battling fan-favorite Venom. Fans can order the Collector’s Edition on PlayStation Direct in those select markets (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain, Portugal) starting at 10AM local time on June 16th, 2023 (insert appropriate links).

For those countries that do not have PlayStation Direct, be on the lookout for more information on how you can secure a Collector’s Edition in your region.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

