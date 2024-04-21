Stellar Blade Will be Uncensored in All Countries - News

posted 7 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Shift Up have announced Stellar Blade will be uncensored in all countries.

"Stellar Blade offers the same uncensored version in all countries, including the Japanese version," reads a tweet from the official Stellar Blade Twitter account.

Stellar Blade will launch for PlayStation 5 on April 26.

Developer Shift Up is hiring for a new game that is described as a "AAA urban science-fiction action RPG." It will be a "cross-platform next-gen project" and is built using Unreal Engine. The job listings reveal it will also feature monsters and creatures.

