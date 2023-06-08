Capcom Announces Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 Collab - News

Capcom has announced a collaboration between Exoprimal and Street Fighter 6.

"From the Fighting Grounds to the war games, Exoprimal x Street Fighter 6 customizations have been authorized for deployment in fall 2023," reads the description to the teaser trailer.

View the collaboration teaser trailer below:

Exoprimal will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on July 14.

Street Fighter 6 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 2. It has sold over one million units.

