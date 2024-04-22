PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in Europe - March 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,190 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned Europe sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
PS5 Vs. PS4 Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 198,477 - PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 269,807 - PS5
Total Lead: 4,895,663 - PS4
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 18,714,577
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 23,610,240
March 2024 is the 41st month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 198,477 units.
In the last 12 months, the PS5 has outsold the PS4 by 0.27 million units. The PS5 is currently behind the PS4 by 4.90 million units.
The PS5 has sold 18.71 million units in 41 months, while the PS4 sold 23.61 million units. Month 41 for the PS5 is March 2024 and for the PS4 is March 2017.
The PS4 crossed 30 million in month 51 and 40 million in month 72. The PS4 has sold 45.85 million units to date in Europe. The PS5 is 27.14 million units behind lifetime PS4 sales in Europe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Basically all ground that the PS5 managed to gain since month 30 is now gone.
Ps5 pro. Gta6. Job done
Only enthusiasts buy Pro models. They're never the majority of sales. GTA 6 will definitely move a lot of consoles regardless. Even if they are still the base model.
Europe is the only region where the PS5 is behind the PS4. IMO, Price is the main factor here, the PS5 is still €549 whilst the PS4 was available for €299 at this point launch aligned.
Inflation is something to think about it, but wages haven’t increased almost 100% since 2017. We’ll see .
What a strange console generation this is.
When I think back, before COVID hit, the PS5 was actually destined to surprass PS4 in every single way. It was almost a given.
And still, despite COVID, PS5 was able to catch and overtake PS4 sales here and there running up that steep hill.
But yeah, what a strange console generation this is.