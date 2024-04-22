Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the the French Charts - Sales

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) in its fourth week has remained in first place on the French charts for week 15, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place. Mario Vs. Donkey Kong (NS) re-entered the to five in furth place.

Rise of the Ronin (PS5) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Rise of the Ronin EA Sports FC 24 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Xbox Series X|S

Halo Infinite Forza Horizon 5 Dragon's Dogma 2

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Fallout Special Anthology Minecraft Microsoft Flight Simulator

