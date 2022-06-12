Here is What Went Down at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - Announcements, Trailers, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 23 minutes ago / 269 Views
The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase took place today and came in at 95 minutes long. It featured announcements, trailers, interviews, and more.
The showcase focused on games coming out in the next 12 months, Xbox consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. There were 36 PC games showcased, 35 games coming out over the next 12 months, 33 games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and a partnership with Hideo Kojima announced.
There were games showcased from a variety of first-party and third-party studios. The showcase focused on gameplay trailers and kicked off with the first gameplay look at Redfall and ended with 15 minutes of Starfield gameplay.
Some other key games showcased and announced includes Forza Motorsport, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Minecraft Legends, League of Legends, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Ark II, High On Life, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and many more.
Check out links to the news and announcements from Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase below:
- Starfield Gets 15 Minutes of Gameplay Released
- Microsoft and Kojima Productions Partnering to Create New Game for Xbox
- Redfall Trailer Features Nearly 6 Minutes of Gameplay
- Forza Motorsport Launches Spring 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC
- Diablo IV Launches in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- Overwatch 2 Launches in Early Access as a Free-to-Play Game on October 4
- Josh Sawyer and Obsidian Announces Pentiment for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass
- Sea of Thieves Season 7 Kicks Off July 21
- Mojang Announces Action Strategy Game Minecraft Legends
- Team Ninja Announces Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Roguelike Gunfire Reborn Headed to Xbox Game Pass Soon
- Grounded Full Release Set for September
- Naraka: Bladepoint Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass on June 23
- As Dusk Falls Launches July 19 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Rick and Morty Creators Announce High On Life for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass
- Cocoon Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Game Pass
- Ravenlok Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass
- Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC Launches July 19
- Oxide Games Announces Turn-Based Strategy Game Ara: History Untold for PC and PC Game Pass
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Adds Halo Infinite's Pelican
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass
- Riot Games to Bring League of Legends Games, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant to Game Pass
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Launches in Early 2023 for PS5, XS, PS4, X1, PC, and Game Pass
- ARK II Launches in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and PC
- Gothic Metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC
- Scorn Launches October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass
- A Plague Tale: Requiem Trailer is About the 'End of Innocence'
- Open-World Farming Adventure Game Lightyear Frontier Announced for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.
I gave the show a Solid 8/10. Really excited for Starfield, Forza, and Pentiment.
Yes, same here. 8/10. Here is what I've wrote about it.
It didn't have the megaton announcement, but it had a lot of good games throughout. Starfield looks fantastic. Redfall looks like a fun co-op shooter. Wo Long looks like a good mix of Ninja Gaiden and Dark Souls. Minecraft Legends looks like something I will enjoy far more than Minecraft Dungeons. Forza Motorsport has some of the best graphics ever seen in a game.
A lot of the smaller titles also look like fun and coming to Game Pass Day One is great. I will be kept busy enough that is for sure. Likely means more Twitch streams from me.
I enjoy a wide variety of titles from the biggest AAA titles to the smaller indie titles and the showcase had a decent amount of both. Best showcase so far this month.