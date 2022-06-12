By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Here is What Went Down at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - Announcements, Trailers, More

by William D'Angelo , posted 23 minutes ago / 269 Views

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase took place today and came in at 95 minutes long. It featured announcements, trailers, interviews, and more.

The showcase focused on games coming out in the next 12 months, Xbox consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. There were 36 PC games showcased, 35 games coming out over the next 12 months, 33 games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and a partnership with Hideo Kojima announced. 

There were games showcased from a variety of first-party and third-party studios. The showcase focused on gameplay trailers and kicked off with the first gameplay look at Redfall and ended with 15 minutes of Starfield gameplay. 

Some other key games showcased and announced includes Forza Motorsport, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Minecraft Legends, League of Legends, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Ark II, High On Life, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and many more.

Check out links to the news and announcements from Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase below:

2 Comments
aTokenYeti (1 hour ago)

I gave the show a Solid 8/10. Really excited for Starfield, Forza, and Pentiment.

trunkswd aTokenYeti (57 minutes ago)

Yes, same here. 8/10. Here is what I've wrote about it.

It didn't have the megaton announcement, but it had a lot of good games throughout. Starfield looks fantastic. Redfall looks like a fun co-op shooter. Wo Long looks like a good mix of Ninja Gaiden and Dark Souls. Minecraft Legends looks like something I will enjoy far more than Minecraft Dungeons. Forza Motorsport has some of the best graphics ever seen in a game.

A lot of the smaller titles also look like fun and coming to Game Pass Day One is great. I will be kept busy enough that is for sure. Likely means more Twitch streams from me.

I enjoy a wide variety of titles from the biggest AAA titles to the smaller indie titles and the showcase had a decent amount of both. Best showcase so far this month.

