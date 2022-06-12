Here is What Went Down at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - Announcements, Trailers, More - Article

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase took place today and came in at 95 minutes long. It featured announcements, trailers, interviews, and more.

The showcase focused on games coming out in the next 12 months, Xbox consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. There were 36 PC games showcased, 35 games coming out over the next 12 months, 33 games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and a partnership with Hideo Kojima announced.

There were games showcased from a variety of first-party and third-party studios. The showcase focused on gameplay trailers and kicked off with the first gameplay look at Redfall and ended with 15 minutes of Starfield gameplay.

Some other key games showcased and announced includes Forza Motorsport, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Minecraft Legends, League of Legends, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Ark II, High On Life, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and many more.

Check out links to the news and announcements from Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase below:

