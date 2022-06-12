Sea of Thieves Season 7 Kicks Off July 21 - News

/ 170 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Rare announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Sea of Thieves Season 7 will start on July 21, 2022.

View the Season 7 trailer below:

Read details below:

With a harmonious flourish, the latest Sea of Thieves trailer has unveiled a major addition coming in Season Seven: Captaincy! Offering players the ability to name and customise their ships, save loadouts between sessions and much more, this is a suite of highly anticipated features that the team are excited to bring to all who sail the Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles