A Plague Tale: Requiem Trailer is About the 'End of Innocence' - News

/ 557 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio have released a new gameplay trailer for the action adventure game, A Plague Tale: Requiem. It is titled "End of Innocence.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Far across the sea, an island calls…

Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.

After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.

But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.

Key Features:

Sequel to the award-winning adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence.

A Plague Tale: Innocence. A spectacular grounded tale twisted by supernatural forces.

Use a variety of tools, sneak, fight, or unleash hell and rats.

Stunning visuals combine with an enthralling score.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2022. The Nintendo Switch version is playable via the cloud.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles