Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC Launches July 19

Microsoft and Playground Games during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase announced Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC. It will launch on July 19 for $19.99. It will be included in the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle, Premium Edition, and Expansions Bundle.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Today at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, we announced that Forza Horizon and Hot Wheels are back together, with the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion. Coming July 19 to Xbox consoles, PC on Windows and Steam, and Cloud Gaming (Beta), this new expansion introduces players to the visually stunning, exhilarating new Horizon Hot Wheels Park in the clouds high above Mexico.

Hi, Horizon Hot Wheels Park

The new Horizon Hot Wheels Park has some of the fastest, most extreme tracks ever in a Horizon game, including more than 200 kilometres (that’s around 125 miles for our non-metric friends) of twisting, looping iconic orange track. Explore a sprawling Hot Wheels open world with new driving experiences such as gravity defying magnet tracks as well as ice, water flume, and rumble tracks.

We’ve also added four new biomes, including the rugged Giant’s Canyon; the Ice Cauldron where frozen tundra drips into the glistening molten lava; Forest Falls which takes you high above the tree canopy and over epic waterfalls, and finally, the visually stunning Horizon Nexus, where the Horizon Festival is suspended among a web of Hot Wheels tracks.

Become a Hot Wheels Legend

Players can complete missions to unlock special Hot Wheels Heats events and celebrate the history of Hot Wheels in a new five-part Horizon Story. Along your journey to becoming a Hot Wheels Legend, look out for new Accolades, Bonus Boards, Floating Piñata collectibles, PR Stunts and new Hot Wheels Seasonal Events which contribute to your overall Festival Playlist completion.

And, in a first for Forza, join friends and play the entire expansion from the very beginning in co-op. You can also compete and take on the world in Horizon Open, or team up and race a team of Drivatars in Horizon Tour. Free Fast Travel is also immediately unlocked for all players at the Horizon Hot Wheels Park, allowing you to quickly reach your friends no matter where they are located on the map.

Dream It, Build It, Share It

We’re also so excited to see what players dream up in EventLab, where you’ll have the freedom to design, build, and share using the new Hot Wheels Creation Kit.

We’ve added over 80 new track and stunt pieces that instantly snap together thanks to new improvements to the EventLab toolset. New props included within the Hot Wheels Creation Kit can be easily attached to each other with a button push when using the Blueprint Builder.

Once you’ve built your dream Hot Wheels creation, make sure to share it for the entire community to discover and play. We can’t wait to see what you bring to life!

Those Cars, Though…

We couldn’t bring you a new Hot Wheels adventure without new cars. We’re excited to expand the Forza Horizon 5 fleet with 10 incredible new to Forza cars, including four new Hot Wheels scaled up to life size.

One of my personal faves is the 2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro, which is inspired by the first ever Hot Wheels Custom Camaro from 1968.

For more information, including the full car list, please visit forza.net/news.

The Details

If you’re new to Forza Horizon 5, once you complete the main game’s initial experience (aka the first 15 minutes of the game) the Horizon Hot Wheels Park is unlocked and accessed from the main menu for all expansion owners.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is included in the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle, Premium Edition, and Expansions Bundle – and will be available for standalone purchase at $19.99 USD.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass member (including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle is the best value, as it upgrades to the Premium Edition of the game and allows you to jump into Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, while also providing the benefits of VIP, Car Pass, the Welcome Pack and the second expansion once it becomes available. You can get the Premium Add-ons Bundle from now through June 24 at 20% off on the Microsoft Store.

