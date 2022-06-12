Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Adds Halo Infinite's Pelican - News

Microsoft announced a free update for Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now that adds Halo Infinite's Pelican. Also revealed is the 40th Anniversary of the series update, which will add historical aircraft, helicopters, gliders, and more.

View a video of the updates below:

Read the latest details below:

The longest-running game franchise at Microsoft, Microsoft Flight Simulator, today announced that it looks forward to celebrating its 40th Anniversary with the community in November 2022.

With more players than ever enjoying the incredibly detailed aircraft and authentic representation of our planet, Microsoft Flight Simulator forged new territory with versions now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and mobile devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The 40th Anniversary Edition, a completely free offering for those who already own Microsoft Flight Simulator or play it via Xbox Game Pass, is a comprehensive celebration of the franchise with both a tribute to our past as well as an introduction to new and highly anticipated aircraft types.

The nod to the past will re-introduce some classic airports and several of the most famous planes from earlier versions including Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight!

We have also listened to our community and will incorporate the most requested aircraft types: helicopters, brought to life with an all-new Fluid Dynamics Simulation, gliders that allow you to experience the planet in a totally unique way and a highly detailed, true-to-life airliner!

Here is just a small sampling of what simmers will find in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition:

Historical Aircraft:

Wright Flyer

Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)

Douglas DC-3

De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver

Helicopters:

Bell-407

Guimbal Cabri G2

Gliders:

DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18

DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo

True-to-Life Airliner:

Airbus A310

Many of these aircraft were made in collaboration with the best third-party developers including iniSimulations, MilViz, Bluemesh, Aeroplane Heaven, and others.

Microsoft Flight Simulator also announced today a unique collaboration with the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum to bring one of the world’s most famous planes, the “Spirit of St. Louis,” to life in the simulator as part of the 40th Anniversary Edition.

Finally, in an exclusive partnership with the Halo franchise and 343 Industries, Microsoft Flight Simulator introduces an incredibly detailed Halo Infinite Pelican add-on. It’s available for free today in the in-sim marketplace for owners of the sim and Xbox Game Pass members.

We can’t wait for you to experience so many new offerings coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Invite your friends to experience the wonders of flight. The sky is calling!

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

