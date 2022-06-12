Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 660 Views
Atlus announced Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are headed to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
Persona 5 Royal will launch first on October 21, followed by Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable in 2023.
Persona 5 Royal
Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief. Persona 5 Royal makes its epic return with previously released DLC included in the base game!
Persona 4 Golden
They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night… This strange rumor slowly spreads through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist’s new home, just as a chain of mysterious murders begin. As the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world. For the first time, enjoy Persona 4 Golden with text in French, Italian, German, and Spanish!
Persona 3 Portable
If I say there’s an hour “hidden” between one day and the next…would you believe me? This unknown time is the “Dark Hour.” Unfamiliar stillness swallows the city, people turn into eerie coffins, and otherworldly monsters called Shadows swarm. One night, the protagonist is attacked by these Shadows. When all hope seems lost, the power of the heart, their Persona, is awakened. Featuring enhanced graphics, Persona 3 Portable will also be available with French, Italian, German, and Spanish text for the first time!
Getting all three day one! Buying just to support them on Xbox. Hopefully this means Persona is no longer a PS exclusive. Persona 6 for Xbox please :)
I will get them on PS5 or Switch. Tho I have Royal already but be nice to hold Persona 4G outside my Vita and not played 3.
Exactly, they were announced as coming to Xbox, not exclusive.
People thought Scarlet Nexus was exclusive at first. Xbox is not going to announce platforms outside their own. Atlus will likely confirm later other consoles. Even if just PS4/PS5.
Been waiting for this ever since the 25th anniversary celebration started! Hopefully all of them also come to Switch and PlayStation. A bit iffy that they choose to use P3 Portable over FES tho as it's essentially a demake with new content. Would have been optimal with both really since they are so different.
After the Yakuza exclusivity came to an end I had a feeling this was bound to happen. It's kinda ironic it wasn't announced for Switch though since that seems to be the most J-RPG-receptive audience between the big 3.