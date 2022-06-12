Riot Games to Bring League of Legends Games, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant to Game Pass - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Riot Games and Xbox have announced a partnership to bring the biggest Riot Games titles to Xbox Game Pass this Winter.

View the announcement video below:

Read the details below:

n a first for Game Pass, the partnership extends beyond Riot’s PC games to include Riot’s mobile-only and mobile-accessible titles. All Game Pass members will be able to play:

League of Legends (PC): All Champions Unlocked

One of the most-played competitive games in the world. A mainstay of the MOBA genre, in League, two teams of five powerful champions face off to destroy each other’s base in a game that blends speed, strategy, and intensity. With Game Pass, members will unlock all 160+ champions plus get day-one access to each new champion as it’s released.

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile): All Champions Unlocked

Built from the ground-up for mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift brings the classic 5v5 MOBA gameplay of League of Legends to mobile devices, with fresh controls and a streamlined feel designed for touchscreens. Game Pass members will unlock all 80+ champions plus grant day-one access to every new champion.

Legends of Runeterra (PC & Mobile): Foundations Set Unlocked

In this strategy card game, skill defines your success. Mix and match iconic champions, allies, and regions of Runeterra to unlock unique card synergies and outplay your opponent. With the unlocked Foundations Set, Game Pass members get a head start on this free-to-play friendly PVP card game.

Teamfight Tactics (PC & Mobile): Select Little Legends Unlocked

TFT is an auto-battler strategy game where players combine League champions and items in limitless formations to defeat the seven other players in a match. Game Pass members will get access to a rotation of Tier One Little Legend avatars.

Valorant (PC): All Agents Unlocked

Blend sharp gunplay and game-changing tactical abilities in Valorant, Riot’s fast-growing 5v5 character-based tactical shooter. Take on foes across Competitive and Unranked modes as well as Deathmatch and Spike Rush. Game Pass members will unlock all 18 agents and get access to all new agents on day one.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles