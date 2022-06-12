Josh Sawyer and Obsidian Announces Pentiment for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Obsidian Entertainment Studio Design Director Josh Sawyer during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase announced Pentiment, a 16th-century narrative adventure game, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It is priced at $19.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Pentiment, you play Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist working in the bygone scriptorium of Kiersau Abbey during a time of great social unrest. While finishing his masterpiece, Andreas inadvertently becomes entangled in a series of murders that take place over 25 years. Peasants, thieves, craftsmen, monks, nuns, nobles, and even saints must be investigated and interrogated to expose the truth.

It will be up to players to decide Andreas’ choices, from his educational background and lifestyle to how he investigates the murders. One day he may be digging up a dead monk in the abbey cemetery, the next might be spent eavesdropping on peasant gossip at the ladies’ spinning bee. Every decision and accusation he makes carries consequences that will impact the tightly-knit Alpine community for generations to come.

We are very excited to share this unique interpretation of life in 16th-century Germany, and we can’t wait to release more information with you about Pentiment leading up to its launch this November.

In addition to Pentiment, we have also announced the full release of Grounded, and we know fans are excited for updates on Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. Both games are progressing, and we can’t wait to show them off at a later date.

Pentiment will release this November on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11, and Steam for $19.99. It will also be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

