Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is 95 Minutes Long - News

/ 799 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The general manager of Xbox games marketing at Microsoft Aaron Greenberg via Twitter has revealed the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be 95 minutes long.

The showcase is set to take place on tomorrow, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

"Excited to have folks join us from around the world Sunday," said Greenberg. "As a team we feel a tremendous responsibility representing the incredible work of the thousands of humans who work so hard to create these games and assets for you all. Enjoy, be kind and celebrate with us!"

He added, "Also since folks are asking our showcase is running 95 minutes long."

Also since folks are asking our showcase is running 95 minutes long. — Aaron Greenberg 🔜LA Xbox FanFest (@aarongreenberg) June 10, 2022

Some potential games that will be showcased tomorrow include Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, ARK 2, and the next game from Obsidian Entertainment's Josh Sawyer.

Microsoft in a statement recently said Xbox plans to launch five or more exclusive games in the next fiscal year, which runs from July, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

"Last fiscal we launched 5 new games across console, PC, and cloud. We are on track to meet or exceed that amount in the next fiscal," reads the statement from Microsoft.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles