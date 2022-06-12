Oxide Games Announces Turn-Based Strategy Game Ara: History Untold for PC and PC Game Pass - News

Oxide Games and Xbox Game Studios Publishing have announced turn-based, historical grand strategy game, Ara: History Untold, for PC and PC Game Pass.

Today, during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Oxide Games and Xbox Game Studios Publishing announced Ara: History Untold, an upcoming turn-based, historical grand strategy game for Windows PC and available day one with PC Game Pass.

Ara: History Untold, built by a team that includes many of the leads behind one of the most popular historical grand strategy games of all time, invites players to build and lead a nation throughout global history as they explore new lands, develop arts and culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with rivals to prove they are the greatest leader ever known.

Players will become the architect of a dynamic, living world fully rendered and brought to life through the power of Oxide’s proprietary Nitrous Engine, where their play style and decisions will shape the world they create, the lives of their people, and their legacy as a leader.

Oxide Games has an ambitious vision to deliver a truly groundbreaking evolution in the turn-based strategy genre, but can’t get to the finish line without its players. To help reach their goals, we’re launching the Ara: History Untold Insider Program! As an Insider, you’ll join a passionate community of strategy game fans and leave your mark on the game. Sign up today for exclusive updates, feedback opportunities, and a chance to be among the first to play the game later this year.

