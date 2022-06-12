Mojang Announces Action Strategy Game Minecraft Legends - News

Minecraft developer Mojang during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase announced action strategy game, Minecraft Legends, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2023.

Through Minecraft, our players have created endless tales: of creativity, bravery, and friendship – but also of defeat, sacrifice, and new beginnings.

Stories are powerful. Legends teach us about what has passed and what might have been. They create a bridge between us and generations long past as well as the ones to come.

Starting today, we want to tell you another story – about peaceful coexistence, where adventurers did not get chills when hearing hissing, groans, or the clatter of bones. And the moment when a terrifying force threatened to corrupt this idyllic world forever. This is a story about the Overworld of Minecraft Legends.

THE STORY

Minecraft Legends is a brand new game that tells the story of the Overworld uniting against an invasion by the ravenous piglins. According to the legend, only you can bring together the mobs of the Overworld and help them defend their home. The events you will take part in are neither fact nor fiction; they are simply part of a tale that has been passed down from villager to villager. There are no records or evidence of the great hero that raised their banner to save the Overworld – all that remains is a powerful legend.

THE GAMEPLAY

Minecraft Legends is a unique action strategy game. It has strategy elements at its core, but its mechanics are inspired by the immersion of action games. You get to explore the familiar yet in-many-ways-new Overworld in a third-person perspective. You will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of their Nether corruption. You are the center of every battle you lead, fighting alongside your allies while giving them directions. We’ll reveal more about how you’ll achieve the monumental task of repelling the piglins' invasion in the coming months.

THE MAKING OF

When Legends was still just an idea, we knew our hands were already pretty full with our two existing games – Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. Because Minecraft Legends needed the proper experience and focus to really shine, we decided to partner with Blackbird Interactive (BBI), a Vancouver-based studio that is working with us to bring the game to life.

BBI has a wealth of game design experience, especially in the strategy genre, and a dedicated development team working on Minecraft Legends. Combining their strengths with ours is what resulted in the game´s unique personality. We’re thrilled by our collaboration with the talented teams at BBI and we can’t wait for you to experience the fun of a Minecraft strategy game.

A LEGEND

We’re incredibly excited about the new adventures Minecraft Legends will offer to players and we hope you are, too.

