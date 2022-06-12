Team Ninja Announces Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Team Ninja during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase has announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in early 2023.

A joint creation by Team NINJA producers Fumihiko Yasuda (Nioh) and Masaaki Yamagiwa (Bloodborne), Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players will fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within when Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches in early 2023.

