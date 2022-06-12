Microsoft and Kojima Productions Partnering to Create New Game for Xbox - News

Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions have announced a partnership to create a new video game for Xbox consoles.

"Hi everyone, this is Hideo Kojima," Kojima said during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. "Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it.

"With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future!"

"Xbox Game Studios & Kojima Productions are partnering to create a video game for Xbox like no one has ever experienced before, leveraging the cloud," reads a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account

"Hideo Kojima is one of the most innovative minds in our industry, and we can't wait to share what our teams will create."

