Ravenlok Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Cococucumber has announced fairytale action RPG, Ravenlok, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2023.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A fairytale action RPG.

After stumbling upon a magical mirror, Ravenlok finds herself pulled away from reality and into a land shrouded in darkness, cursed by the corruption of the Caterpillar Queen. Rising to the occasion, she challenges fearsome foes to save the fallen kingdom in an unforgettable, action-packed adventure.

Key Features:

Reimagined Fairy Tale – Story about a young female protagonist on a heartfelt journey.

– Story about a young female protagonist on a heartfelt journey. Explore – Discover immersive fantasy realms set in a fallen kingdom.

– Discover immersive fantasy realms set in a fallen kingdom. Real-Time Combat – Vanquish bewitching beasts and bosses in exciting arena-based fights.

– Vanquish bewitching beasts and bosses in exciting arena-based fights. Level Up – Hunt for new weapons and unexpected items to level up skills.

– Hunt for new weapons and unexpected items to level up skills. Quests – Complete quests for curious creatures to uncover their secret stories.

By the creators of critically acclaimed adventure, Echo Generation, this is the final game in Cococucumber’s Voxel Trilogy with signature 3D pixel art.

