Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Launches in Early 2023 for PS5, XS, PS4, X1, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Kepler Interactive and Ashen developer A44 Games have announced the action RPG, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn introduces players to a wholly unique RPG setting: a gunpowder fantasy world where the gods, long thought to have abandoned humanity, suddenly return, casting open the door to the afterlife in their wake and releasing their army of undead from within. As humanity’s survival is at risk, their fate is left up to Nor Vanek, a member of the Coalition army on a personal quest of vengeance, her foxlike companion, Enki, and the power of magic and gunpowder.

Today’s gameplay video revealed the visually striking expansive fantasy world—from lush forests full of deadly creatures to coastal hideaways and towering magical cathedrals where players will encounter a myriad of enemies and benevolent allies. The video showcases explosive enemy combat and the arsenal of tools Nor has at her disposal in her epic fight against the dark powers of the gods. Players will take to Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, ‘s vast battlefields, combining and mastering a multitude of brutal melee weapons, explosive firearms and magical abilities. When the fighting is done, players have a chance to rest and enhance their various skills via an expansive skill tree and caravan system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles