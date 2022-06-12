Grounded Full Release Set for September - News

Obsidian Entertainment's survival game, Grounded, has been available to play in Early Access, however, it has been confirmed to get a full release in September 2022.

The full release will include all 12 updates already released during Game Preview/Early Access development, but now players will be able to unravel the entire mysterious story behind Grounded and their shrunken-ness. Find out how the teens got into the yard and the mad scientist behind it in the fully playable campaign — all of which can be experienced alone or with a group of friends.

The full release, Version 1.0, will also open an entirely new part of the Grounded world — the upper yard. This new section includes a ton more of the backyard to explore along with new armor recipes, new weapon recipes, and some secrets that we just can’t bring ourselves to spoil for you all. Nah, we will spoil something! The Mantis, an insect consistently requested by our incredible community. Finding its way into the yard as a new boss, it may be players’ undoing.

It’s been awesome to work with our amazing community throughout the last two years, and we at Obsidian can’t be prouder of what Grounded has become.

Get ready to jump into the backyard in September.

In addition to Grounded Version 1.0, we have our just-announced title Pentiment, and we know fans are excited for updates on Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. Both games are progressing, and we can’t wait to show them off at a later date.

Grounded will enter its full release in September 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11, and Steam for $39.99. It’s also available with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

