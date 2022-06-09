Here is What Went Down at Summer Game Fest 2022 - Announcements, Trailers, More - Article

The main Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase took place today and came in at just under two hours in length. It featured announcements, trailers, interviews, and more.

Summer Game Fest 2022 was hosted once again by Geoff Keighley. It opened up with a new Street Fighter 6 trailer and ended with a trailer for a remake of The Last of Us Part I that leaked earlier today.

A long gameplay video for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was also showcased that featured the "Dark Water" level. in fact, there were many trailer for previously announced games.

Check out links to the news and announcements from Summer Game Fest 2022 below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

