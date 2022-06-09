Here is What Went Down at Summer Game Fest 2022 - Announcements, Trailers, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 363 Views
The main Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase took place today and came in at just under two hours in length. It featured announcements, trailers, interviews, and more.
Summer Game Fest 2022 was hosted once again by Geoff Keighley. It opened up with a new Street Fighter 6 trailer and ended with a trailer for a remake of The Last of Us Part I that leaked earlier today.
A long gameplay video for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was also showcased that featured the "Dark Water" level. in fact, there were many trailer for previously announced games.
Check out links to the news and announcements from Summer Game Fest 2022 below:
- The Last of Us Part I Remake Details Released
- The Last of Us Standalone Multiplayer Game Concept Art Released
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gets Dark Water Level Gameplay Video
- Former Starcraft Devs Announce RTS Stormgate
- Aliens: Dark Descent Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
- Sci-Fi Horror Game ROUTINE Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Launches October 7
- Gotham Knights Trailer Features Nightwing
- Street Fighter 6 Trailer Features Guile
- The Callisto Protocol Gets New Gameplay video
- Layers of Fears Launches in Early 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Launches June 16
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets New Gameplay Trailer
- Metal: Hellsinger Arrives September 15, Demo Out Now
- Climate Change Apocalypse Game Highwater Announced for PC and Mobile
- Flashback 2 Headed to All Major Platforms This Winter
- Dark Fantasy FPS Witchfire Gets New Gameplay Trailer
