Climate Change Apocalypse Game Highwater Announced for PC and Mobile - News

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Demagog Studio during Summer Game Fest 2022 announced climate change apocalypse turn-based strategy game, Highwater. It is set in the same universe as Golf Club: Wasteland and The Cub.

Highwater will launch later this year for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and iOS and Android via the Netflix app.

"Highwater thrusts players into a stunning vision of a climate change apocalypse and then challenges them to survive the aftermath," said Rogue Games CEO Matt Casamassina. "Players will explore half-sunk cities via boat. Scavenge for supplies on foot. Team up with allies. Fight foes. And it all comes together with a surprisingly warm storyline."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Earth is doomed, but there’s hope for Mars.

Amid the Great Climate Catastrophe, the flooded region of Hightower has become a kind of safe zone between the two dry regions: the nearly global ravaged land of the War Zone, and the fortified city of Alphaville, where the ultra-rich live behind giant walls.

With life on Earth becoming untenable for humans, and rumors of an escape to Mars floating around, Nikos begins a perilous journey, picking up friends along the way. First to Hightower, then beyond to cross the impenetrable border of Alphaville, battling insurgents and stealing food along the way. Will Nikos and his friends manage to sneak into the rocket in time?

Highwater is a 3D tactical turn-based strategy game set in a post-apocalyptic urban world. Navigate by boat, discover urban islands, and gain new allies as you fight your way through the flooded region.

Key Features:

Rich Story-Driven Adventure – Embark on an adventure as you try to escape the flooded region between the War Zone and Alphaville to safety. Along the way, the story will unfold through new allies you meet and the environment you explore.

– Embark on an adventure as you try to escape the flooded region between the War Zone and Alphaville to safety. Along the way, the story will unfold through new allies you meet and the environment you explore. 3D Exploration and Discovery – Players will be able to freely drive in their boat to different islands in this flooded world to encounter danger, interact with fellow citizens, and experience beautiful scenery.

– Players will be able to freely drive in their boat to different islands in this flooded world to encounter danger, interact with fellow citizens, and experience beautiful scenery. Turn-Based Combat With a Twist – Take on your enemies in a classic turn-based game system, but in order to come out alive, you will need to rely heavily on interacting with the environment. Use objects and items around the grid system to defeat your foes.

– Take on your enemies in a classic turn-based game system, but in order to come out alive, you will need to rely heavily on interacting with the environment. Use objects and items around the grid system to defeat your foes. Listen To Great Radio Tunes – Highwater Pirate Radio is the key source of not only original music but a vocal commentary on your ticket to survival.

