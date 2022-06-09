Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets New Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Fatshark during Summer Game Fest 2022 released a new gameplay trailer for the four-player action cooperative game, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning co-op action franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral four-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium.

In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming tide of darkness. A heretical cult known as the Admonition seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime and lay waste to its inhabitants. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.

Key Features:

A Fast-Paced and Brutal Co-op Adventure – Stem the overwhelming tides of enemies alongside up to three friends in this harrowing co-op experience. Team composition and collaboration are critical, and will determine whether or not you secure victory for the God-Emperor.

– Stem the overwhelming tides of enemies alongside up to three friends in this harrowing co-op experience. Team composition and collaboration are critical, and will determine whether or not you secure victory for the God-Emperor. Combat Evolved – Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2‘s highly-praised melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces a deep and balanced gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies, feeling the impact of each swing of your chainsword or blazing gunfire from your lasgun.

– Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2‘s highly-praised melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces a deep and balanced gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies, feeling the impact of each swing of your chainsword or blazing gunfire from your lasgun. An Unexpected Journey – Step into the dystopian and violent world of the Warhammer 40,000 universe where you play the part of a convict turned agent who serves the zealous Inquisition in its mission to exterminate Chaos cultist corruption.

– Step into the dystopian and violent world of the Warhammer 40,000 universe where you play the part of a convict turned agent who serves the zealous Inquisition in its mission to exterminate Chaos cultist corruption. Your Character, Your Playstyle – Choose your class and customize your skillset and load-out—all tailored to suit your own style of play. Upgrade your gear, customize your character’s looks, and prove your worth to the elusive Inquisitor.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on September 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles