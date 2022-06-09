The Last of Us Standalone Multiplayer Game Concept Art Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog during Summer Game Fest 2022 have released the first concept art for the upcoming standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game.

"It’s no secret that many of you are not only drawn to The Last of Us’ stories but also the game’s original Factions multiplayer," reads a PlayStation Blog post on the upcoming game. "Since The Last of Us Factions’ release almost a decade ago, dedicated players have been vocal about an expansion upon that offering.

"However, we can finally announce that we’re creating something much larger than a mode. We’re thrilled to share a piece of concept art from our upcoming multiplayer experience, which is an extremely ambitious undertaking. We’re growing our studio significantly to ensure we build this full-scale, standalone game, with its massive scope and immense world, in a way that fans have come to expect from The Last of Us and Naughty Dog.

"We aim to make our newest entry into multiplayer inviting to new players while still a thrilling challenge for more of our seasoned fans. There will be more news to come next year, and we cannot wait to introduce you to the team behind this new experience!"

View the concept art below:

