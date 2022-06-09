Flashback 2 Headed to All Major Platforms This Winter - News

/ 450 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher and developer Microids during Summer Game Fest 2022 announced Flashback 2, a sequel to the 1992 science-fiction platformer, will launch in Winter 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

View a new teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

After defeating the Master Brain in the previous episode, Conrad and his allies are once again facing the Morphs species, threatening all civilizations. Adding insult to injury, Conrad’s best friend Ian is being kidnapped in front of him… Another dirty trick from the Morphs? It will be up to you to find out who did it and their motivations..

Developed in close collaboration between Paul Cuisset’s team and Microids Studio Lyon, Flashback 2 will welcome players to discover a brand new story blending action, puzzle and infiltration. This adventure will take you to familiar places like Neo Washington or the Jungle, as well as new locations like Neo Tokyo or a mysterious space station.

To work on this sequel and pay tribute to the original game, Paul Cuisset managed to bring back some team members like game designer Thierry Perreau and the composer of the famous Amiga soudtrack, Raphael Gesqua.

Flashback was praised for its innovative animation in the early 90s, the team wanted to keep that tradition going for this new episode. To achieve their goal, the world renown stuntman Jamel Blissat (Marvel’s Moon Knight Oscar Isaac body double) was hired to do Conrad B. Hart’s motion capture.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles