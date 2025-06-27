Turok Trilogy Bundle Physical Edition Launches October 31 - News

/ 73 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Nightdive Studios announced it is releasing a physical edition of Turok Trilogy Bundle for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 31. Pre-orders are now open at Atari.com and at various retailers.

The bundle includes Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion.

Read details on the bundle below:

About the Trilogy

Nightdive Studios’ remastered Turok trilogy is renowned for modernizing the iconic games and bringing an epic saga to current-generation platforms. When it was first released in 1997, Turok introduced gamers to a world teeming with cunning enemies, traps, puzzles, and deadly weapons, all within a vast 3D environment ready to explore. All three of these classic games feature upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and support for console gamepads with platform-specific features to sink your teeth into!

Turok

A world where time has no meaning and evil knows no bounds. Torn from a world long gone, the time-traveling warrior Turok has found himself thrust into an unknown land torn by conflict. An evil overlord known as ‘The Campaigner’ seeks to shred the fabric of time and rule the universe using an ancient artifact known as ‘The Chronoscepter’. The Chronoscepter was shattered thousands of years ago in an effort to keep it from falling into evil hands. The Campaigner has constructed a massive focusing array which he plans to use to magnify and contain the power of the Chronoscepter to shatter the barriers between the ages and rule the universe. Turok has vowed to find the eight pieces of the Chronoscepter spread throughout the Lost Land and put an end to The Campaigner’s evil plot…

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Having defeated the Campaigner, Turok throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Unfortunately, the blast awakens an even deadlier force—the Primagen. Once again, Turok is tasked with restoring peace to the land and stopping the Primagen from merging Earth with the nether world. The sequel to the hit game Turok features a host of enemies, weapons, missions, locations, and a new multiplayer mode.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion

In the third game in the classic trilogy, players choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil protagonist Joshua Fireseed. Together, they must defeat the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters, after the supposed demise of their brother at its hands.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles