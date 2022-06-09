Marvel's Midnight Suns Launches October 7 - News

Publisher 2K and developer Firaxis Games announced during Summer Game Fest 2022 Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 7.

Here is an overview of the game:

When the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra, it’s time to unleash Marvel’s dark side. As The Hunter, your mission is to lead an unlikely team of seasoned Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors to victory. Can legends such as Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade put aside their differences in the face of a growing apocalyptic threat? If you’re going to save the world, you’ll have to forge alliances and lead the team into battle as the legendary Midnight Suns—Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld.

With an array of upgradeable characters and skills allowing you to build your own unique version of The Hunter, you will choose how to send Lilith’s army back to the underworld.

As part of today’s announcement, 2K debuted a thrilling new cinematic trailer at Summer Games Fest 2022 that showcased the Midnight Suns in action against Lilith’s army, joined by two newly revealed and unlockable playable heroes—including Spider-Man! But just as the heroes come together to unite against Lilith, the Mother of Demons assembles her own twisted entourage—corrupted Fallen versions of Venom, Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and the Hulk!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available in four editions: Standard Edition, Enhanced Edition, Digital+ Edition, and Legendary Edition:

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes the base game;

will be available for $59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes the base game; The Enhanced Edition will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes a next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins;

will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes a next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins; The Digital+ Edition will be available for $79.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles;

will be available for $79.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles; The Legendary Edition will be available for $99.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 23 premium cosmetic skins, as well as access to the post-launch Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass.

