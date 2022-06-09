Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gets Dark Water Level Gameplay Video - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward during Summer Game Fest released a new gameplay video of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that features the "Dark Water" level.

View the gameplay video below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on October 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles