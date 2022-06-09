Metal: Hellsinger Arrives September 15, Demo Out Now - News

Publisher Funcom and developer The Outsiders announced the rhythm-based first-person shooter, Metal: Hellsinger, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 15.

The game will be $39.99 on consoles and $29.99 on PC. A demo is also available now.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Metal: Hellsinger is a first-person rhythm shooter where you embody the fury of metal music and vengeance as The Unknown. Tear through eight levels of Hell armed with a powerful demonic arsenal as you slay to the beat of a savage original soundtrack. Across an ocean of demons stands the Red Judge, ruler of the Hells, and you’re going to take back what she stole: your voice.

Key Features:

Slay to the Beat – Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm first-person shoter, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you

will cause.

– Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm first-person shoter, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause. Talented Voices from Hell – Metal: Hellsinger goes hard on the voice talent. The original soundtrack features a collection of metal icons such as Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer), and many more. On the story side, award-winning actors Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale lend their voices to the main characters.

– Metal: Hellsinger goes hard on the voice talent. The original soundtrack features a collection of metal icons such as Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Tatiana Shmayluk (Jinjer), and many more. On the story side, award-winning actors Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale lend their voices to the main characters. Original and Adaptive Music – All the music in Metal: Hellsinger is original and adapts to the player’s performance. Slay to the beat enough and the music will get increasingly intense. Stay in the groove without missing a beat to keep the vocals roaring.

– All the music in Metal: Hellsinger is original and adapts to the player’s performance. Slay to the beat enough and the music will get increasingly intense. Stay in the groove without missing a beat to keep the vocals roaring. An Epic Story and Challenge Mode – Play through an epic storyline that takes you through the otherworldly environments of eight Hells. Discover The Unknown’s past and defy the Red Judge of all Hells. After concluding the epic story, conquer the leaderboards or challenge your friends to beat your score on each level in the Challenge Mode.

– Play through an epic storyline that takes you through the otherworldly environments of eight Hells. Discover The Unknown’s past and defy the Red Judge of all Hells. After concluding the epic story, conquer the leaderboards or challenge your friends to beat your score on each level in the Challenge Mode. A Demonic Arsenal – Defeat the demon hordes with a skull-clad blade or a range of murderous guns. Charge each weapon’s unique ultimate ability and then unleash unrestrained destruction.

