Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 2 Adds Lagiacrus, Layered Weapons, and More on June 30 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom during the Capcom Spotlight showcase announced Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 2 will release on Monday, June 30.

The update sees the return of the legendary Leviathan Lagiacrus, Layered Weapons, a host of improvements and additions, and more.

Alongside the Free Title Update 2 are the the Festival of Accord: Flamefete from July 23 to August 6, Arch Tempered Uth Duna from July 30 to August 20, and a special collaboration with Fender from August 27 to September 24.

View the the Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 2 trailer below:

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

