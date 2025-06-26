Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 140K in Week 3 - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 122,578 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 22, 2025. The game has now sold over one million units in just three weeks.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 21,146 units. The PS5 version debuted in third place with sales of 19,248 units. The Switch 2 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 5,783 units. The PS4 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,258 units.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 7,504 units and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 5,887 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,397 units, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,339 units, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in 10th place with sales of 4,861 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 140,026 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 12,769 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 6,006 units, t the Xbox Series X|S sold 191 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 28 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 122,578 (1,000,044) [NSW] RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (ATLUS, 06/19/25) – 21,146 (New) [PS5] RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (ATLUS, 06/19/25) – 19,248 (New) [NSW] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 7,504 (130,625) [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 5,887 (17,825) [SW2] RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (ATLUS, 06/19/25) – 5,783 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,397 (6,353,250) [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (Marvelous, 06/05/25) – 5,339 (60,766) [PS4] RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army (ATLUS, 06/19/25) – 5,258 (New) [SW2] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 4,861 (17,261)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 140,026 (1,241,162) Switch Lite – 5,217 (6,592,497) Switch OLED Model – 5,110 (9,071,237) PlayStation 5 – 3,581 (5,703,854) Switch – 2,442 (20,114,374) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,676 (222,857) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 749 (976,235) Xbox Series S – 107 (3,379,918) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 47 (20,901) Xbox Series X – 37 (320,799) PlayStation 4 – 28 (7,929,678)

