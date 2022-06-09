Sci-Fi Horror Game ROUTINE Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 317 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Lunar Software have announced the first-person science-fiction horror game, ROUTINE, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the re-reveal trailer below:

Read a statement from Lunar Software below:

Hello,

We’re Aaron, Jemma, and Pete—also known as Lunar Software.

It’s been a while since we talked about ROUTINE, and we’d like to discuss that a bit today.

In short, we’ve essentially restarted production of the game. What we’re sharing here today is in-game footage of ROUTINE. So why did we make the tough decision to start over?

As we were approaching what we believed to be the end of development, we were finding more and more things that we weren’t happy with that negatively impacted the experience. We had worked on the project for five years at that point and simply couldn’t release it as it was.

We were surviving on an extremely tight budget. The financial stress began taking a toll on us, especially as we realized we needed to work on things for longer. ROUTINE at this point became a part-time project as we had to work on other jobs/projects to stay afloat.

We went from having a release date, to not even knowing when we might be able to release. It was a massive strain on us as we had let ourselves, our friends & family, as well as all of our supporters & fans down.

We struggled and didn’t know how to deal with that or how to fix it. At the time we just wanted to say sorry. But didn’t know how we could even begin to do that without giving some sort of development time window. We weren’t expecting it to take as long as it did – and for those of you who have been waiting patiently, we’re truly sorry.

It took us a while to figure out how to finish the project and deliver it as the experience we intended, but when a line of communication opened with Raw Fury, we knew we had found a partner who would be able to support us in all the areas we previously struggled with.

To everybody who has waited both long and short, we want to say thank you for all of the love, support & patience. We’re excited to be back and working with Raw Fury, so we can finally bring ROUTINE to you.

While we won’t be repeating the mistake of sharing a release date until we’re entirely confident we can hit it, we didn’t want to keep you waiting any longer and felt that it was time to share what we’ve been working on.

We can’t wait to hear what you think.

—Lunar Software

Here is an overview of the game:

ROUTINE is a first-person science-fiction horror title set on an abandoned Lunar base designed around an 80s vision of the future.

Curious exploration turns into a need for survival when a lunar base goes completely quiet. Searching for answers puts you face to face with an enemy who is certain the main threat is you. Discoveries lead to deeper unknowns and the only way to go is forward.

Key Features:

Explore – Roam through contrasting sectors of the Lunar station, from abandoned malls to deteriorating Living Quarters.

– Roam through contrasting sectors of the Lunar station, from abandoned malls to deteriorating Living Quarters. Immerse – Full Body Awareness, Deadzone Aiming & minimal UI help create a gripping and atmospheric experience.

– Full Body Awareness, Deadzone Aiming & minimal UI help create a gripping and atmospheric experience. Upgrade – Discover modules that unlock new functionality for the Cosmonaut Assistance Tool (C.A.T.)

– Discover modules that unlock new functionality for the Cosmonaut Assistance Tool (C.A.T.) Survive – Run, hide, or attempt to defend yourself using the C.A.T. as a last resort.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles