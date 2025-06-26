Resident Evil Requiem Developers Share New Details on the Upcoming Horror Game - News

posted 1 hour ago

Capcom during the Capcom Spotlight showcase featured interviews from the creators of Resident Evil Requiem that reveals new details on the upcoming horror game.

"Requiem for the dead. Nightmare for the living," reads the description to the video.

"Resident Evil Requiem is the highly anticipated ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core."

View the video below:

Resident Evil Requiem will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27, 2026.

