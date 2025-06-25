Nintendo Pictures Worked on Death Stranding 2 - News

Nintendo Pictures, the visual content company owned by Nintendo, worked on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. This is according to the game's credits (via VideoGamesChronicle).

The company does CG animation and motion capture company was acquired by Nintendo in 2022 and was preciously known as Dynamo Pictures. The company before it was acquired worked on the CG in games like Final Fantasy XIII-2, and did motion capture for Nier Replicant, Monster Hunter World, and Persona 5.

Since it was acquired in 2022, Nintendo Pictures has worked on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and Another Code: Recollection.

Nintendo Pictures before it was acquired did work on the original Death Stranding and it is possible the work it did on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was done before 2022.

The company has worked on non-Nintendo animation projects since it was acquired. This includes motion capture and CG production assistance for the Toei Animation anime Pretty Cure.

