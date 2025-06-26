Pragmata Trailer Showcases Gameplay, Story Elements, and More - News

/ 201 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom during the Capcom Spotlight showcase revealed new gameplay footage for Pragmata.

View the gameplay and story overview below:

Pragmata will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles