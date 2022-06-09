Former Starcraft Devs Announce RTS Stormgate - News

posted 3 hours ago

Frost Giant Studios, a developer formed last year by Blizzard Entertainment veterans, announced during Summer Game Fest 2022 a new RTS called Stormgate.

View the announcement trailer below:

View the developer interview below:

Stormgate is in development for PC and will have a beta sometime in 2023.

