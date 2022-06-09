The Last of Us Part I Remake Details Released - News

/ 729 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog following a leak have officially announced the remake of The Last of Us Part I for the PlayStation 5 and PC. It will launch for the PS5 on September 2 for $69.99 and later for PC. It includes the original The Last of Us and Left Behind.

View the announcement trailer below:

Check out the latest details on the game below via the PlayStation Blog:

The Last of Us released almost a decade ago on the PlayStation 3 console, and it’s left an indelible mark on our studio. Joel and Ellie’s story continues to be powerfully evocative with players worldwide, and we’re humbled these characters continue to leave an impression.

With leaps in technology and hardware that allow us to push the limits of the visual fidelity and interactivity, we’re thrilled to announce this complete remake of The Last of Us, releasing September 2, 2022 for the PlayStation 5 console and in development for PC.

We’ve implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in this single-player experience to allow even more individuals to enjoy the game. Effects, exploration, and combat have all been enhanced. Leveraging the PS5’s powerful hardware, we also implemented 3D Audio*, haptics, and adaptive triggers. Both returning fans and new players alike will have the opportunity to experience both The Last of Us Part I and its prequel story Left Behind in a whole new way.

For this rebuild, Neil has passed the directorial baton to Game Director Matthew Gallant and Creative Director Shaun Escayg to bring this project to life. Matthew joined our studio a decade ago to work on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. He rose to Lead Systems Designer on The Last of Us Part II and co-headed the charge for over 60 accessibility features. Shaun started as Lead Cinematic Animator on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Shaun would later go on to become the Creative Director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. With their deep creative and technical expertise with the series, they’re the perfect fit to helm this project, and you’ll be hearing even more about The Last of Us Part I from them soon.

Along with the trailer, we’re also pleased to announce that you may pre-order The Last of Us Part I for PS5 today at 4PM PT**. We partnered with PlayStation to develop multiple editions of the game:

The Last of Us Part I Standard Edition ($69.99 USD MSRP/ $89.99 CAD MSRP/ €79.99 EUR MSRP/ ¥7,900 JPY MSRP).

The Last of Us Part I The Digital Deluxe ($79.99 USD MSRP/ $99.99 CAD MSRP/ €89.99 EUR MSRP/ ¥8,900 JPY MSRP) includes an early unlock of the following in-game items:

Increased Crafting Speed Skill

Increased Healing Speed Skill

9mm Reload Speed Increase Upgrade

Rifle Clip Capacity Increase Upgrade

Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier

Dither Punk Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six Weapon Skins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

The Last of Us Part I The Firefly Edition ($99.99 USD MSRP), available in the US via direct.playstation.com only starting later today, includes the in-game early unlock bonuses featured in the Digital Deluxe Edition as well as a SteelBook® display case and The Last of Us: American Dreams Comics #1 to #4 with new cover art for each comic.

If you pre-order** any edition of The Last of Us Part I for PS5, you’ll receive the following in-game items***:

Bonus Supplements to upgrade your skillset

Bonus Weapon Parts to upgrade your arsenal

We are looking forward to sharing even more over the coming months leading up to the release of The Last of Us Part I. Your love and passion for our games are truly inspiring, and we’re immensely proud to share this experience with you.

View screenshots below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles