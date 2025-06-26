Sagat to Join Street Fighter 6 Roster as DLC on August 5 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced Sagat will be added as a playable character in Street Fighter 6 as DLC on August 5.

"As the first character for Year 3, the emperor demands your utmost respect lest he splinters your very core," reads the description to the announcement trailer.

Street Fighter 6 is available on the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the Sagat teaser trailer below:

