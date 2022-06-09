Street Fighter 6 Trailer Features Guile - News

Capcom released a new trailer for Street Fighter 6 that features gameplay of the playable fighter Guile.

"Guile returns in Street Fighter 6 when it lands in 2023," reads the description to the video. "He went home to become a family man, but now a new mission awaits. Guile’s move set in Street Fighter 6 combines his signature moves with fresh additions. He is one powerhouse of a character who retains his ability to keep opponents at a distance."

View the gameplay trailer below:

Street Fighter 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam in 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

